CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecting the community and the officers that work to protect it. That was the goal of a special event held on Monday in Cheshire.

The “Faith in Blue” gathering was held at the Calvary Life Family Worship Center and is working to make communities more inclusive. It’s part of a national initiative to build bridges with law enforcement and the people they protect through the connections of faith-based organizations.

The event gives neighbors a chance to meet police officers in their town and helps them to get to know the person behind the badge.

“It’ allows the police to put a name with a face for these young people,” said Chief Neil Dryfe, Cheshire Police Department. “They get to sit down, maybe talk with a police officer when nobody called the police, there’s no incident going on, just a matter of being able to show each other our humanity.”

There was something for everyone including basketball for teens and a bike rodeo for the younger kids too.