Fallen firefighter transported from CT to NY in ceremony spanning multiple highways

NEW YORK, New York (WTNH) – A New York firefighter who passed away last week in Connecticut is being transported back home on Saturday, and multiple fire departments are celebrating his life in a ceremony spanning many highways.

Christopher P. Viviano, 53, was a member of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). He was a member for 22 years.

Both career and volunteer firefighters are assisting in Saturday’s ceremony, according to the West Haven fire department. As his family transports him back home, they will see multiple American flags and other departments honor his memory. This ceremony spans Interstate-91 to Interstate-95 as they make their way back to New York.

“Firefighter Viviano is the 16th member of the Department to die due to COVID-19,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “We have lost far too many incredible people like Christopher to this illness. He dedicated his life to the noble mission of bravely protecting life and property in our city. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”

Viviano was a World Trade Center first responder. He is a resident of Long Island and is survived by his wife, their three children, his parents, and his two brothers.