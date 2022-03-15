NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Tuesday afternoon, the New Haven Police Department will honor late Officer Diane Gonzalez.

A plaque will be added to the New Haven Police Fallen Officers Memorial at police headquarters. Officer Gonzalez was a 13-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department.

Fellow officers, loved ones honor fallen New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez

In 2008, Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury when her cruiser collided with another police officer while responding to an emergency call.

Gonzalez died in January.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.