HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Storms caused a tree to fall, hitting an apartment building and several cars in Hartford.

Officials said the tree fell on Gillett Street. It caused damage to the apartment building.





Several cars were also damaged when the tree fell on top of them.

According to police, there were no injuries and the building was not structurally damaged other than a few windows.

