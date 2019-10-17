Closings
Fallen tree limb strikes propane pipe, causes leak at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Torrington Fire Department were dispatched to Roberts Street early Thursday morning for a reported propane leak.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the Litchfield Woods Health Care Center on 255 Roberts Street for a propane leak at 1:38 a.m. Thursday.

First responders say a fallen tree limb breaking a propane service pipe was the cause for the leak.

Patients and staff were relocated to safety. Torrington fire crews located and shut down control mechanisms to stop the leak.

Repairs are currently in the completion process and the facility is operational. The scene was cleared at 2:48 a.m.

All of this occurred during a heavy storm ripping through Connecticut late Wednesday into early Thursday.

