TikTok influencer Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls died on the same day two months ago, and police in Bridgeport remain under fire for the handling of both investigations.

Their families are expected to speak at a virtual Bridgeport Police Commission meeting that started at 6 p.m. They are expected to call for the removal of the city’s police chief and for the Department of Justice to take over the investigations.

On Dec. 12, police found Smith-Fields dead in her apartment after a first date with a man she met on the dating app Bumble. The medical examiner ruled her death an accidental overdose after finding alcohol, prescription medications and fentanyl in her system. This led police to open a criminal investigation.

On the same day, police found Rawls dead at someone else’s home. Police said they found no signs of trauma or foul play and are still waiting on autopsy results.

According to both families, they were never formally notified by police about the death of their loved ones and treated with a lack of respect and transparency by the department.

At the end of January, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim suspended the two detectives involved in these cases for the handling of the investigations. They are the subject of an Internal Affairs investigation and remain on administrative leave.

In a letter written by Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia to Board of Police Commissioner Chairperson Daniel Roach, Garcia said she was never consulted on these suspensions that occurred while she was on vacation. She is listed to appear at the meeting.

