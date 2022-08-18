NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. She says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway.

A lawyer for Miller’s family says, “This young man’s death was completely avoidable. The hospital failed to provide him with the most basic medical care. This should never happen.”

The Hospital says it’s aware of the lawsuit, responding in part, “Even in the best organizations gaps in care may occur. When they do, our goal is to acknowledge them, learn from them, and ensure that we minimize any chance that they ever occur again.”

The hospital says it has apologized to the family and is working toward a salutation.

The Miller family lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damage.