Family First Karate fighting back against COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When COVID-19 closed the doors at Family First Karate in Williamson County, the school fought back. Now instead of students reporting to the gyms in Franklin and Spring Hill, the instructors come to them.

They are actually meeting digitally in a Zoom meeting. The instructors teach from the gym and the students follow along at home and so far it has been very well received, with almost 75 percent of the over 400 students participating in the first week of the online program.

Shihan Richard Winston runs the Franklin gym and says the owner started preparing before the virus even made its’ way to the United States.

The students, most of them children, are not reaping the rewards.

“It gives them a feeling of normalcy,” said Spring Hill instructor Susan Tipton, “Life is still somewhat predictable. Mom and Dad have this covered and our teacher still loves me and expects us to do great things.”

Tipton said the simple “thank you” from families is overwhelming and rewarding.

Social distancing is difficult for everyone, but especially for children who miss their friends and their activities. Winston knows Family First is helping fill that void.

“It made me feel good to know they still had something, they had their karate.”