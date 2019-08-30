Family fun to be had at Pear-a-palooza at Lyman Orchard this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big weekend coming up at Lyman Orchard: Pear-a-palooza will be held Saturday 08/31.

The Orchard will be celebrating all things pear with good family fun!

This event marks the kickoff of the ‘pick-your-own’ fruit season at the Orchard.

Labor Day weekend at Lyman also celebrates the opening of the Orchard’s corn maze for the 20th season. The stalks were planted on Memorial Day, bringing the summer full circle.

This year’s corn maze theme is Nascar, celebrating Joey Logano, a Middletown, CT native.

A dollar from every ticket sale will be going to the American Cancer Society.