MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little boy is stealing the hearts of social media users while showing off his Halloween costume.

Evan wanted to be a police officer for Halloween, so his aunt and uncle helped turn his wheelchair into a police cruiser.

Retired Middletown Police Captain Moriarty helped complete the costume by giving Evan a police patch.

“It’s official,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Officer Evan is on patrol.”

