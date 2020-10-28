Family of George Floyd speak to Quinnipiac University community on social justice

Conn. (WTNH) — The family of George Floyd joined the Quinnipiac University community for a candid conversation on social justice.

George Floyd died while being arrested in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. His death set off national waves of protests and calls for action and systemic change.

During Tuesday night’s virtual program, Floyd’s aunt, who called George Floyd “Perry” says she heard about the death of her nephew first from a news reporter calling her and then seeing the reports on TV.

Organizers of the event said their hope is for people to gain a better understanding of the social injustices that others experience snd inspire people to call for reform.