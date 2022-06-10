HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A father is asking for the driver who hit his son and grandson in Hamden on Thursday to turn himself in. The hit-and-run happened on Dixwell Avenue while the victims were in the crosswalk.

Hamden police say the driver is dangerous and still on the loose.

News 8 spoke with the victim’s family following the hit-and-run.

Scott Boyd said he’s trying to understand how a driver could hit his son, Tyler, and his one-year-old grandson, Zaiden, then flee the scene. Tyler suffered serious injuries to his head and arm.

“I love my kids with all my heart and soul, and to go see him, the way he looked in the hospital, there are no words to tell you how much I was in pain,” Scott said.

Scott said he got the call on Thursday that no parent wants to hear. Tyler was walking to work with his son on his shoulders when he was hit by a gold-colored Mitsubishi sedan along Dixwell Avenue and Scott Street.

Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department

Police said the driver, seen in surveillance video, was all over the road, hitting several cars before driving the wrong way and hitting Tyler and Zaiden. Scott said it was Tyler’s quick thinking that saved him.

Suspect in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department

“The cop told me, ‘you son is a hero, he saved his son’s life,’ because he threw him off of the shoulders so [Zaiden] didn’t get hit by the car,” Scott said.

Emotions are raw for Tyler’s sister, Tiffany, who says her brother and nephew mean everything to her.

“I was able to calm down a little bit though when I was able to Facetime with them and know that he was living, hearing his voice,” Tiffany said. “I want them to find who hit my brother and my nephew. I want justice. I want the guy who did this to turn himself in. My family is devastated.”

“If you hit someone like that, turn yourself in. Turn yourself in because it’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse,” Scott said.

The Boyd family says there’s been an outpouring of support from family and friends, and on social media.

If you recognize the driver in the surveillance images, you’re asked to contact Hamden police.