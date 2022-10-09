EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A box of military medals was presented to the family of the late Frank Massimino on Sunday.

Massimino served in the Korean War as a corporal from 1952-53. The medals include the National Defense Service Medal. the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

The Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro took part in the special ceremony.

“Today is a reminder that Corporal Frank Massimino is not forgotten. He is loved and beloved, by friends and by family,” DeLauro said.

Massimino immigrated from Italy to Connecticut and immediately enlisted in the army in 1952.