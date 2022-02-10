MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The family of a missing woman from Manchester is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Sherrian Howe, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2021. According to Howe’s sister-in-law, Nyesha, Windsor police found Howe’s car in the CVS parking lot of Main Street and later discovered the keys to the car, her laptop, cell phone, ID and credit cards at a Day’s Inn near Bradley Airport.

Her family is expected to hold a press conference at noon outside of Manchester Police Department.

No details about what the family is expected to say were released at this time.

