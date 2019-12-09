Family of slain Hamden man remembers victim as a “hard working young man”

HAMDEN, CT (WTNH) – Police say 21-year old Dennis Allen-Paige was found shot in the chest just steps away from his home on Whiting Street in Hamden.

Investigators say it all unfolded early Sunday morning when officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Hamden Police say he was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family spoke exclusively with News 8 Sunday, just hours after receiving the worst news possible.

“He was loved. He was the jokdester, he was just the kid that everybody loved. Dennis never had any problems with nobody, he was either at home or at work,’ said Joanna McDaniel, Allen-Paige’s sister.

The family tells News 8 Allen-Paige came home from work Saturday evening when things took a turn for the worst.

My brother was just a lovable kid and for his life to be taken from us at such a young age, at 21 years old,” said McDaniel.

His family and friends lined a portion of Whiting Street Sunday to pay their respects with candles and flowers.

McDaniel tells News 8 Allen-Paige was a hard-working young man who never started trouble and can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt her brother.

“It’s just been a whirlwind for our whole entire family. Our questions are mainly why? I come from a very spiritual family and our questions are just why….. why … why Dennis? Why?,”said McDaniel.

Hamden Police is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.