WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The family of Mubarak Soulemane is speaking out following the arrest of a Connecticut State Police Trooper.

Trooper Brian North was charged with killing the 19-year-old following a police chase in 2020.

North was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court next month.

In a new report released on Wednesday, Inspector General Robert J. Delvin Jr. said that only 36 seconds elapsed between North taking a position next to the driver’s window and firing his gun through the window. According to the report, North broke the window in order to communicate with Soulemane and to “facilitate the use of less-lethal means to gain control of him.”

In the report, North said that Soulemane was “moving and holding the knife in an aggressive manner” and it looked like he was going to attack either Trooper Jackson or the West Haven officer on-scene.

“Based on these circumstances, I believed that Tpr. Jackson and the West Haven Officer were at imminent risk of serious physical injury or death, and could have been stabbed in the neck or face as they attempted to enter the vehicle and remove the suspect,” North said in the report. “As a result, I discharged my duty firearm to eliminate the threat.”

Delvin Jr. said that Soulemane could not open the driver’s door enough to exit the car because Jackson’s cruiser had blocked him in, so “even though he held a knife, he posed no imminent threat to North.”

On Wednesday, News 8 spoke with the Connecticut State Police Union.

“No trooper or police officer in Connecticut, that we’re aware of, ever intends to come to work and take the life of another human being. That’s traumatic for everyone involved, the Soulemane family, no one intended for that to happen. Our condolences go out to them,” said Andrew Matthews, Executive Director of The Connecticut State Police Union. “I can assure you, Trooper North didn’t intend to try to take someone’s life when he came to work that day.”

They say they’re disappointed with this decision, as they say, North was risking his own life while trying to protect the lives of others.

This will be the first time Soulemane’s family is speaking to the public since North’s arrest. They are set to talk to the media at noon on Thursday.

