Pcitured is the victim of the Woodbridge homicide, Abdur Terrell.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge.

Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago.

As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, Terrell’s mother is pleading for help.

“Please, if anybody knows anything, say something because he didn’t deserve that,” said Sarina Terrell.

Abdur’s sister says they were concerned when he went missing on November 8, 2019.

“We waited for him to come home,” said Geneva Bembry, Abdur’s sister. “We waited overnight, he never showed up. We went to the police and demanded that they track his phone.”

Police found Abdur’s body the next day in a wooded area near Woodfield Road. An autopsy report determined he died from gunshot wounds to the neck, torso and right arm.

“We’re going to keep fighting for justice,” Bembry said. “We’re going to keep praying that God sheds light on this case and that he helps these detectives solve the missing pieces to this puzzle.”

Police declined WTNH’s request for an interview but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“If you know something, say something,” Bembry said. “The reward is real, the love in our hearts for Abdur is real and we just want closure for our family.”