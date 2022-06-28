GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A family is offering a $5,000 reward for tips pertaining to the murder of their loved one in Groton.

59-year-old Ronald Whitfield Senior was shot near 40 Thieves Bar on Bridge Street in December 2021. He died from his injuries a few days later.

“My son Ronald was a sibling, father, and grandfather. We are grieving that no mother have to feel the loss of this. I have been up every night with the unrecognizable feeling of pain in my heart,” said Julia Whitfield, the victim’s mother.

Anyone with a tip is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at (860)-441-6712.