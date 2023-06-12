NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Connecticut was found dead on the side of a New Hampshire highway, and now her family is searching for answers.

“There’s so many questions and we have no answers. None,” said Gina’s cousin Brittany Wambolt.

The victim was identified as Gina Maiorano from New Haven. The 27-year-old was a mother of two boys ages five and 11 months. Her family calls this a case of drugs, domestic violence and trafficking.

According to court documents, Maiorano died from blunt head injuries. Her boyfriend Thomas Hanley alleges she jumped out of the window of his moving car on Route 89 in New Hampshire.

The 30-year-old didn’t stop.

“I’ve known Gina her whole life and I know if she were to jump out of car, it would be to get away from somebody. She wouldn’t just jump out of a car,” Wambolt said.

“However impaired somebody is, to drive away and leave them on the side of the highway is very concerning,” said New Hampshire Superior Court Judge John Kissinger, during Hanley’s arraignment.

The New Hampshire State Police Department released a photo of a feather tattoo, hoping to identify the victim, that’s when they say Hanley called dispatch identifying Maiorano as the “mother of his children.”

Hanley was arrested for conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

According to the victim’s cousin, Brittany Wambolt, the couple lived in Oxford then moved to Florida after domestic assault allegations.

Brittany says she then returned to Connecticut in a “frantic state” after allegedly being trafficked for drug money where she was allegedly raped and both she and the couple’s newborn were tortured.

“Out of the goodness of her heart, it was the man she had a baby with and unfortunately she went back,” said Wambolt.

Earlier this year, Hanley was arrested after a witness saw him repeatedly push and force Maiorano into his vehicle. This resulted in four separate domestic violence charges and a restraining order.

According to court documents Hanley continued to contact her, calling her when she moved back to Connecticut and sending her a photo of himself holding a gun.

Brittany says Hanley then reached back out to Maiorano claiming he was sober, weeks later the mother of two was found dead on the side of the highway.

Her cousin, in tears, says it’s been hard to believe still referring to her in the present tense.

“She’s such an amazing person,” Wambolt said. “She’s got such a beautiful soul. She’s outgoing and spunky and loud and charismatic and nurturing.”

Maiorano’s funeral will be held tomorrow at the Community Baptist Church in Branford.

Her cousin set up a GoFundMe page and hopes to raise money for Maiorano’s two children and set up a domestic violence foundation in her name.