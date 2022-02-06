Family seeks answers following Manchester woman’s disappearance

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people gathered in Bloomfield Sunday to spread the word on a Manchester woman who went missing at the end of last year.

Members of the community gathered at the Copaco Shopping Center off Cottage Grove Road, placing flyers on cars and going inside businesses.

Sherrian Howe, 22, was reported missing on December 21, 2021. Sherrian’s mother Althea said she talked to her the night before.

“Up to this point, I can’t even understand,” Althea said. “I am really mentally drained.”

Sherrian’s sister-in-law Nyesha said she lives with her and that Sherrian only goes out for work or to visit family in Springfield.

“I’ve never heard her on the phone with any sort of boyfriend, other than her best friend,” Nyesha said. “So I don’t understand how all of a sudden she just jumps up and missing. This is not the norm.”

Nyesha said on December 28, Windsor Police found Sherrian’s car in the CVS parking lot off Main Street and later discovered the keys to the car, her laptop, cell phone, ID, and credit cards at a Day’s Inn near Bradley Airport. However, one thing wasn’t there — a TD Bank card that Nyesha learned was last used on New Year’s Eve after Sherrian went missing, at an IHop in Bloomfield.

Keren Prescott, a victim’s advocate and activist for Power Up CT, said that’s what brought them out there on Sunday, along with a lack of transparency from Manchester police, who are leading the investigation.



“There’s no telling where she is, who she’s with, is she okay, is she conscious,” Prescott said. “We don’t know anything.”

“They are still hiding behind to say that she’s entitled to her privacy because she’s 22 years old,” Nyesha said.



The Manchester Police Department confirmed to News 8 “activity on financial accounts belonging to Sherrian has been identified after the missing report was filed.” They also said they discovered “information that may indicate depression or suicidal ideations, but no direct threats.”

A spokesperson for Manchester police released the following statement in response to allegations on their handling of the case:

The Manchester Police Department continues to follow leads in the missing person case of Sherrian Howe. Extensive efforts have been made in this case to include review of surveillance video at locations Sherrian Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of areas near where her car was located in Windsor Locks, CT, and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered in this case. Officers have been in communication with Sherrian’s family and continue to update them on efforts made and any information that comes to light. We want the public to know investigators continue to follow all leads in this case. The efforts in this case have included actions by multiple units in our agency, including efforts made by our Patrol Officers, Detectives with our Investigative Services Unit and Digital Investigations Unit, and our Drone Unit. We have been transparent with our efforts in communication with Sherrian’s family and will continue to investigate this case until Sherrian is located.

“I’m praying, I’m hoping there’s another voice in my head that she’s okay, she’s going to be fine,” Althea said. “I’m hanging onto that thread of hope.”

The community found out through their efforts Sunday that the IHop keeps surveillance video for a year. They reached out to Bloomfield police who responded and said they needed a time stamp of the debit card purchase from Manchester. Bloomfield officers told News 8 they plan to go back to the IHop on Monday to check into the video.

If you have any information on Sherrian Howe’s disappearance, call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.