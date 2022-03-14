STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday, the UConn women’s basketball team is taking on Mercer University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

This week is spring break at UConn, but students on campus and so many others are excited to have both the men and women in the tournament this year. The UConn men will take on New Mexico State in Buffalo on Thursday.

“It’s just very important. The basketball team’s a big part of UConn, so just having both teams in it and especially one team being played at Storrs, so we’re very excited to see the games,” said Hunter Olson.

“So, we have a fan section and there’s one like in the nose bleeds and there’s one like up at the very front. The ones in the very front, people will line up for hours before the game so they can watch it because we’re the basketball capital of the world,” said Angela Chen.

Something that is different this year is that fans can not only root for UConn, but they can also bet on both teams. Under the new state law, you cannot bet on UConn during the regular season, but you can during tournament time. You can also bet on Yale, which is also in the NCAA Tournament.