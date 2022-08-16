ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, Farmers’ Almanac releases its weather predictions for each season. For its 2022-2023 fall predictions, it’s looking to be a cold and wet season.

Fall officially begins on Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. This is different than meteorological fall, which begins on September 1. Although this summer was a hot one, Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cooler-than-normal autumn throughout the United States.

For the Northeast, the publication predicts a frigid, wet and snowy fall. The region will have quite a few cloudy, windy, and rainy days.

“That will set the stage for November, which will only be an extension of October’s unsettled weather pattern, except it will be turning colder with some snowflakes predicted,” said Farmers’ Almanac.

As for fall foliage, drought conditions may affect the intensity of fall colors. In New York, most of the state is under a “drought watch,” excluding the Adirondacks, part of the Great Lakes region, New York City, and Westchester County.

“Drought is the enemy of a good fall,” said biology professor Howard Neufeld of Appalachian State University in North Carolina. “The trees have to be in a healthy state, not water-stressed, heading into the season.”

For the publication’s 2022-2023 winter forecast, it predicted a cold, snow-filled winter. This upcoming January is looking to be the worst wintery month of all.

Farmers’ Almanac, which published its newest edition on August 15, has provided an extended weather forecast each year since 1818. To read the publication’s nationwide 2022-2023 fall predictions, you can visit the Farmers’ Almanac website.