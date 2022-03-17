FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Farmington Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Sunset Terrace in Unionville, late Wednesday night.

The Farmington police arrived on scene and discovered a 32-year-old man lying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel began lifesaving measures for the victim before he was transported to St. Francis Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the Farmington Police Department. Police discovered the man had been shot by a 24-year-old male he lived with.

According to the Farmington Police Department, the 24-year-old suspect had stolen the victims vehicle and was located driving on Route 4 just after midnight. The car entered I-84 Westbound where police were able to forcibly able to stop the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the Farmington Police Department. The 24-year-old suspect was charged with Murder, Criminal Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Risk of Injury to a child and Reckless Endangerment. The suspect is being held on a one-million-dollar bond and will be in court later today.

Detectives are notifying the family members of the involved parties prior to releasing their identities.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.