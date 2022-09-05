INTERDEPARTMENTAL MEMORANDUM

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district.

Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boys and girls cross country coach on the district’s website.

School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local agencies are involved.

In a statement to News 8, the superintendent says, “We take personnel matters very seriously” and that “the safety of our students is always our primary concern.”

