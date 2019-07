OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–A man has died in a car crash on Town Woods Road Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said 79-year-old John Leonard of Old Lyme was driving at around 7:00 a.m. when he lost control, hit several trees and went down an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are investigating the incident.

