Fatal shooting in Waterbury Saturday night

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police were called to the area of Cooke Street and Chase Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening to investigate reports of a shooting.

The police located an adult male victim in a parking lot near 577 Chase Avenue, with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect reportedly fled the area in a dark SUV.

The victim’s identity is pending confirmation by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) and notification of next of kin. The OCME will determine the manner and cause of death.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

