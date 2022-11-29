NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Federal Bureau of Investigations has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck.

The FBI increased the reward from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Francisquini. On November 18, Francisquini allegedly stabbed and killed his daughter, Camilla, at a home in Naugatuck.

The FBI is assisting the Naugatuck Police Department to locate Francisquini. On November 20, Francisquini was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and mentally unstable.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Francisquini should contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

