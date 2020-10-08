6 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The FBI thwarted an apparent plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attempt to “overthrow the government,” federal prosecutors are expected to reveal on Thursday.

Six men face federal charges in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, even going so far as to find and watch her vacation home and building bombs, authorities say.

A document filed in federal court earlier this week identifies the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

In the criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June when Fox and other members of an unnamed militia met in Ohio.

According to the complaint, the group was angry about Whitmer’s mandates issued in response to the coronavirus that shut down businesses.

As conversations continued over the following months, sometimes at tactical training gatherings, a more firm plan was formed, the complaint said.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because at that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,’” the criminal complaint reads.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing and killing police officers, but Garbin shut that idea down. It was then that the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home. The suspects allegedly found an address for the home and went there on Aug. 29 to scope it out.

Fox ultimately bought a Taser to use in the attack. In addition to discussing various bombings, Garbin allegedly suggested blowing up a nearby bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

There was talk of actually carrying out the plan on the night of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but Croft thought the time was not right, so the suspects held off, according to the complaint.

All six suspects, except for Croft, are from Michigan. Croft lives in Delaware, according to officials. Fox owns a business in Grand Rapids. Harris lives in Lake Orion.

State and federal authorities are holding a press conference in Lansing at 1 p.m., though they have not specified what the topic will be other than to say it will “announce the details of a major operation.”

Back in May, a man was charged on a terrorism count after making “credible death threats” against Gov. Whitmer. Robert Tesh, 32, made the threats via a social media message to an acquaintance on April 14 and authorities concluded the message amounted to “credible threats to kill,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said earlier this year.