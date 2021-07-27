FBI urges hate crime victims to report crimes to police as part of nationwide campaign

(WTNH) — The FBI is urging victims of hate crimes to report those crimes to police. It’s part of a nationwide campaign now.

The agency says hate crimes are on the rise in parts of the country but it says Connecticut has not yet seen a significant uptick in reported hate crimes.

“Our concern is that that may be because they’re simply not being reported,” said David Sundberg, FBI Special Agent in charge at the New Haven Field Office. “Very often, there are language barriers, immigration barriers, reasons of victimization within the communities that make these people feel that going to law enforcement authorities or other government agencies for assistance could be just as dangerous for them as dealing with it on their own in their communities.”

A hate crime is a crime committed against a person because of their race, color, gender, religion or sexual orientation.