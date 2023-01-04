NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA announced on Tuesday that abortion pills can now be offered at additional pharmacies across the country.

Women will still need a prescription from a healthcare provider but there will now be more options for where and how to get the abortion pill.

“We applaud the FDA for following the science,” Jessica Puk, Co-founder of the Reach Fund of Connecticut said.

The Family Institute of Connecticut calls the changes concerning. “We’re horrified. It’s going to cause the rate of the death of unborn children to rise,” Peter Wolfgang, the Director of the Family Insitute of Connecticut said.

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

The expanded access came after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June. While abortion remains legal and available in Connecticut, these changes will increase accessibility to medication abortion.



Mom and pop pharmacies as well as Walgreens and CVS now have the option to carry the pill rather than just specialty doctors and clinics. The decision also eliminates restrictions on getting the pill by mail or getting prescriptions through telehealth.



“Women ought to have all the protections they can possibly have when it comes to taking dangerous medicine by separating them further from the doctors which is what we’re doing here what we’re doing is actually making things more dangerous for women,” Wolfgang said.

Studies show more than half of abortions in the U.S. are done through medication rather than surgery. The FDA approved the milestone back in 2000 deeming the medication safe.



“Medication abortion is overwhelmingly safe and effective. It’s still prescribed by their health care provider. It makes them more available for them to receive it and allows more people to get the care they need in the way that works best for them,” Puk said.

Pharmacies will have to complete a certification process before they can offer the drug. CVS said they are reviewing the updated requirements on the abortion pill.