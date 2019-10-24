FDA pushes for stronger warnings about breast implant risks, including cancer

FILE – This Dec. 11, 2006 file photo shows a silicone gel breast implant in Irving, Texas. U.S. health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate. At a two-day meeting that starts Monday, March 25, 2019, a panel of experts for the U.S. Food […]

(ABC News) — The Food and Drug Administration issued new breast implant guidance on Wednesday, recommending that manufacturers include serious warning labels about the potential complications and risks.

The administration recommended that breast implants carry a “boxed warning,” its strongest form of warning, to inform consumers about links to cancer and other risks in an effort to better inform women who are considering breast augmentation, according to a statement.

“We believe women should have thoughtful and balanced discussions with their health care providers about both the benefits and risks of breast implants based on clear and current information,” the statement said. “We have heard from many women that they are not fully informed of the risks when considering breast implants. They’ve stated that they need more information to facilitate meaningful conversations with their doctors and to make appropriate decisions for themselves.”

The recommendations, which have now been put forward for public review, come months after officials linked certain implants to hundreds of U.S. cases of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, which is a rare form of cancer that affects the immune system.

In July, pharmaceutical company Allergan recalled several models of its textured breast implants that were directly linked to BIA-ALCL. The company announced the decision following a recommendation from the FDA. It said the risk of BIA-ALCL in patients with Allergan BIOCELL textured implants is around six times higher than the risk of it in patients with textured implants from other manufacturers in the U.S.

In its statement on Wednesday, the FDA said manufactures should identify the risks of developing the rare cancer, along with other risks, in the boxed warning. It said the chances of developing complications increase the longer a patient has the implant.

