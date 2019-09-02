Federal appeals court scheduled to hear case of Hartford woman ordered to be deported despite a pardon

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman is scheduled to appear in federal appeals court after she was ordered to be deported for criminal convictions despite being pardoned.

Connectictut’s state parole board pardoned Walton for her convictions in January, but federal officials say a state pardon needs to come from a governor.

Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong will defend the legitimacy of the state’s board-issued pardons in court.

Walton moved to the United States from England when she was four-years-old.

Arguments for Wayzaro Walton’s case are scheduled for Tuesday in New York.