NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)-- United Way Week is kicking off on Oct. 11, with volunteers working on projects like painting a homeless shelter, hosting a community dinner, building an outdoor classroom space throughout the New Haven area.

Starting on Monday in Guilford, United Way volunteers will help restore an outdoor space at Women and Family Lide Center. Projects with the outdoor space include repairing benches and playground equipment. This event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.