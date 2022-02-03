Feds probing former CT budget official, millions in state spending

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The FBI and a federal grand jury are looking into the conduct of a former Connecticut budget official in connection with hundreds of millions of dollars in state spending on school construction projects and improvements to a state pier in New London.

That’s according to a copy of a federal subpoena that was released by state officials Wednesday. The subpoena seeks records involving former state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis related to school construction projects, upgrades at the pier, and hazardous material abatement projects.

Diamantis declined to comment Wednesday, but he previously said he believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing. It’s not clear from the subpoena what exactly is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Free wedding stories being offered at Olde Mistick Village on Valentine's Day

News /

East Lyme business owners assess damage after blaze rips through shopping plaza

News /

Officials investigating cause of fire at Niantic shopping plaza

News /

New London County still digging out after blizzard

News /

New London County still digging out

News /

2 p.m. Hartford update

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss