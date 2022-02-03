Feds probing former CT budget official, millions in state spending

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The FBI and a federal grand jury are looking into the conduct of a former Connecticut budget official in connection with hundreds of millions of dollars in state spending on school construction projects and improvements to a state pier in New London.

That’s according to a copy of a federal subpoena that was released by state officials Wednesday. The subpoena seeks records involving former state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis related to school construction projects, upgrades at the pier, and hazardous material abatement projects.

Diamantis declined to comment Wednesday, but he previously said he believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing. It’s not clear from the subpoena what exactly is being investigated.