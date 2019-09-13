Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison for ‘Varsity Blues’ college scam

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for federal crimes stemming from the massive “Varsity Blues” college entrance scam.

Huffman, 56, learned her fate Friday during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Boston before Judge Indira Talwani, to whom she has pleaded for leniency.

Earlier this month, Huffman’s lawyers filed legal papers asking Talwani to not send the Oscar-nominated actress to prison, writing that “nothing about her history and characteristics require a prison sentence.”

Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy, before being sentenced in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 13, 2019.

Huffman’s lawyers had asked Talwani to impose a one-year probation term, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine. But federal prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Huffman to one month of incarceration, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy, before being sentenced in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 13, 2019.

“She is remorseful — indeed, deeply ashamed — about what she did,” Huffman’s lawyers stated in court documents.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.