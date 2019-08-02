Field damaged after FD carnival, fireworks in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Oxford need your help to find the the suspects tore up a field at the high school the night of the department’s annual carnival.

Quaker Farms Volunteer Fire Department holds its festival on this field every year. After Thursday night’s fireworks, they say someone drove onto the turf and tore the field up with tire tracks.

Firefighters say they will have to repair the field and it will cost more than they made from the carnival.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.