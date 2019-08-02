Field damaged after FD carnival, fireworks in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Oxford need your help to find the the suspects tore up a field at the high school the night of the department’s annual carnival.

Quaker Farms Volunteer Fire Department holds its festival on this field every year. After Thursday night’s fireworks, they say someone drove onto the turf and tore the field up with tire tracks.

Firefighters say they will have to repair the field and it will cost more than they made from the carnival.

The Quaker Farms Firemen’s carnival is a source of pride in Oxford — an annual tradition for nearly 50 years.

They wanted to show their support for the volunteer firefighters who risk their lives to protect the community.

Gary Hylinski, the chairperson of the carnival, thinks it could cost as much as $30,000 to repair the field, which is almost double what the fire company hoped to make from the festival.

“You got people who risk their lives — if your house is on fire, who’s gonna come? If you’re taking money out of their pockets to have fun and rip up stuff, how can you live with yourself?” says Dominick Papale, carnival attendant.

“After we learned about the vandalism that happened my husband said we have to go support,” Carol Papale says.

“What if they need new medical equipment? What if they need a new fire truck or whatever now what are they supposed to do?” Dominick continues.

In past years, money from the fair paid for fire trucks and other equipment. They count on the carnival as a major fundraiser to protect and serve the people of Oxford.

This year, they hoped to make improvements to their fire station and pay for new uniforms.

