Finalists announced for the 17th annual Women of Innovation awards

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) announced on Tuesday the finalists for the 17th annual Women of Innovation awards.

The awards recognize and celebrate women throughout Connecticut for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The awards are earned by women innovators, role models, and leaders in STEM.

“We are incredibly fortunate in Connecticut to have extraordinarily talented women throughout the STEM disciplines. These brilliant women are an indispensable catalyst in Connecticut’s economic comeback,” says Giovanni Tomasi, President/Chief Technology Officer of RSL Fiber Systems and Board Chair of CTC.

The 36 finalists were selected from scores of nominations across 10 categories.

Winners in each of the 10 categories will be announced on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at a virtual event emceed by News 8’s Sarah Cody.

A complete list of the finalists can be found at www.womenofinnovation.org.

WTNH is a media sponsor for the 17th Annual Women of Innovation awards.