NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The crisis in Ukraine is impacting the economy here in the U.S. but not seriously yet. Experts are saying to be cautious and patient in these uncertain times.

“Markets don’t like uncertainty and right now we are certainly dealing in a period of uncertainty, so as everybody tries to better understand how this is going to play out and there’s the concern about it being maybe a much worse outcome than what maybe people originally thought is yes, it will have an immediate impact on people’s investments,” said Matt Carbray with Ridgeline Financial Partners in Avon.

Experts say to look for higher prices in some items like food and energy as the crisis continues. Next month, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates to slow inflation.

So what should you do with your money now? Carbray said to be cautious.

“There’s a real famous saying by Warren Buffett is to be ‘greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.’ The patient investor often replaces the impatient investor so these are certainly trying times and I’m sure a lot of us are praying for those folks that are in Ukraine, but as an investor it’s important to remember that markets may react to the news of the day but you got to stay invested for the long term.”