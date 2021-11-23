Firefighters battling blaze at Mass. shopping plaza near CT state line

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Longmeadow firefighters are working to put out a fire at a shopping plaza near the Connecticut state line.

Our 22News crew could see flames and heavy smoke coming from the shopping plaza at 909 Shaker Road, which is located at the intersection of Shaker Road (Route 192) and Maple Road, not far from the Enfield, Connecticut line.

The plaza houses multiple stores, including a supermarket and a liquor store.



This is a developing story, WWLP will provide updates as they are made available.