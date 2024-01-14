DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State police and multiple fire departments tackled a structure fire at Morgan Advanced Materials last night in Durham, according to fire officials.

Photo provided by the South Fire District in Middletown.

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m. state police’s Troop F and the South Fire District in Middletown responded to 18 Air Line Rd. to provide mutual aid on a commercial building in flames.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were met with “substantial fire in the ceiling in a portion of the building,” said the South Fire District.

A handful of additional fire departments provided mutual aid and crews were able to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported, and State Police’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is assisting the local fire marshal to investigate the cause.