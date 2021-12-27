Glastonbury Ave. reopens after fire that displaced at least 7 residents

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury Avenue in Rocky Hill has reopened following a fire on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a home on Glastonbury Avenue around 12:55 a.m.

Glastonbury Ave. was closed between Old Main Street and Belden Lane.

The fire was knocked down just after 2 a.m.

Fire officials told News 8 that seven occupants were able to get out of the building on their own. No injuries were reported at this time.

Severe damage was reported inside the building. The fire marshal is on scene investigating.

