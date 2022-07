CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Canton have spent most of Friday afternoon and evening working to put out a large brush fire.

Dispatch said the fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and is located between Bel Aire Ave and Christmas Tree Hill area of town.

Mutual aid is assisting from multiple towns, and DEEP is on the scene as well. The fire was still active as of 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

The area impacted is roughly 400-by-400 feet.

There have been no homes evacuated.