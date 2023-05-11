NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters responded to a fire at Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant on Wooster Street in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 2:15 on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire burned through the restaurant’s attic space and it was tough to extinguish.

The New Haven Fire Department said there is significant damage to the inside of the restaurant.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“These older buildings — a lot of times they put new roof — they add on to the roof for cosmetic appearance… and once it gets above that old roof in that void space, it’s a whole process of opening up and then soaking it down,” said New Haven Battalion Fire Chief Ryan DiVito.

There is no word on when Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant will reopen.

No one was hurt in the fire.

No further information is available at this time.