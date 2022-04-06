EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Scantic Road in East Windsor early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene firefighters from the Warehouse Point and Broad Brook Fire Departments discovered an an active structure fire with a pool house and detached garage.

Images of the blaze were provided by the Warehouse Point Fire Department.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and swiftly knocked down the bulk of the fire around 3:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Fire crews received assistance from the South Windsor Fire Department and the Windsor Locks Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished without any injuries.

Video was provided by the Broad Brook Fire Department.

The Warehouse point Fire Department of Stoughton Rd was able to responded quickly due to their staffing from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week and 365 days a year.