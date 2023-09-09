MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A three-alarm fire displaced nearly 100 people from their home Friday night.

The fire broke out in the attic of a four-story multi-family home on Main Street in Meriden, according to Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan and Deputy Chief Ryan Dunn.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and the senior center on Main Street is open as a shelter for displaced families.

Both the American Red Cross and Animal Control are working to care for families and pets who evacuated.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.