Fire officials: Car smashes into Thyme and Season store in Hamden

(Photo: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department responded to the scene of a car crashing into the Thyme and Season store on Wednesday.

According to Hamden firefighters, fire crews were dispatched to 3040 Whitney Avenue in Hamden for a report of a car crashing into the side of a Thyme and Season building.

Officials reported no injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

