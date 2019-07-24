Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Fire officials: Car smashes into Thyme and Season store in Hamden

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Photo: Hamden Fire Department)
  • (Photo: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department responded to the scene of a car crashing into the Thyme and Season store on Wednesday.

According to Hamden firefighters, fire crews were dispatched to 3040 Whitney Avenue in Hamden for a report of a car crashing into the side of a Thyme and Season building.

Officials reported no injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss