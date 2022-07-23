HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A CT Transit electric bus caught fire in the parking lot of the department, according to Hamden Fire Department.

The bus was powered by lithium batteries, leading firemen to use “copious” amounts of water to extinguish the flames, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Naples.

The bus was unoccupied when it caught fire, which took place this morning at 2061 State Street.

Hamden fire marshals will be investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.