HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response.

Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court filing that she was never provided severance pay or consideration for another position as promised by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat.

She said she has been unable to find another job because of the damage done to her reputation.

A spokesperson for Lamont’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.